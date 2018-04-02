El funcionario de prisiones, José Ángel Hidalgo, que la semana pasada publicó en Ctxt una dura carta de crítica al encarcelamiento de políticos independentistas de los últimos meses. El funcionario ha defendido su derecho de libertad de expresión ante los inspectores de Instituciones Penitenciarias que le citaron para que diera explicaciones por sus palabras.
“Antes que funcionarios somos personas y ciudadanos españoles”, ha dicho Hidalgo a los periodistas al salir de la sede de Instituciones Penitenciarias y ha añadido que no tiene “conciencia de haber hecho nada ilegal ni antidemocrático” en referencia a la publicación en la que decía sentir vergüenza ”al ver entre rejas a los líderes políticos independentistas".
"Yo tengo mi derecho constitucional a la libertad de expresión y de creación intactos", ha expresado el funcionario ante la prensa que le esperaba después de que declarase ante Instituciones Penitenciaras para que diera explicaciones por su carta que él califica de “trabajo periodístico”.
“Quieren que opine como Mariano Rajoy, pero yo tengo mi propia opinión” ha sentenciado Hidalgo, para quien “en este país estamos cada vez más locos”.
En su carta titulada Los gatos de Estremera, Hidalgo relataba lo duro que le resultaba ver por ejemplo a Junqueras y Forn jugar al tenis en una de las pistas de la prisión madrileña. “Me resulta un suplicio observarlos”, escribe. Para él su trabajo tiene más defectos que virtudes porque tiene que soportar a diario vómitos, orines y hasta agresiones de los reos, pero lo peor para José Ángel es ser testigo de lo que considera una injusticia.
En la carta, habla de Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull y Raül Romeva como “un quinteto de gatos extraños de narices, muy raros. Son gatos cariacontecidos, que miran y maúllan con temor desde un lugar que sienten equivocado, que no pertenece a su mundo”.
