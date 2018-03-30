Público
Libertad provisional para la tuitera que amenazó al juez Llarena y a su familia

La mujer difundió en Twitter dónde trabaja la pareja del magistrado "para que no puedan ir por la calle a partir de ahora"

El juez Pablo Llarena

La tuitera denunciada por la Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya por un mensaje en Twitter sobre el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena se ha acogido a su derecho a no declarar y, tras quedar en libertad provisional, la causa se enviará hora a los juzgados penales de Reus (Tarragona) para juicio.

Según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), el juzgado número 3 de Reus recibió a una mujer detenida por una causa de amenazas, al haber publicado tuits sobre el juez Pablo Llarena y a su familia. Bajo el perfil de @csaune, la acusada difundió un mensaje en el que daba el nombre y el primer apellido de la esposa del magistrado, explicaba dónde trabaja en Barcelona y su cargo, dónde pasa los fines de semana "con el hijo de puta" de Llarena y animaba a compartir esa información "porque deben saber que no podrán ir por la calle a partir de ahora", publica El Periódico de Catalunya.

El fiscal superior de Catalunya ordenó a los Mossos d'Esquadra que averiguaran la identidad de la internauta, al considerar que podría haber cometido un delito de amenazas o alternativamente de coacciones, según informó la fiscalía. La mujer tiene su cuenta de Twitter protegida, aunque en su biografía se define como "sediciosa y tumultuaria".

El fiscal superior de Catalunya asegura que el contenido del mensaje resulta "a primera vista" constitutivo de un delito de amenazas o, alternativamente, de uno de coacciones. A su juicio, desprende la "intención de provocar intranquilidad de ánimo, inquietud y zozobra en las personas que en el mismo se designan o la de impedirles o dificultarles su libertad de obrar".

Además de investigar estos hechos, el fiscal también ordenó a los Mossos que "dispongan las medidas necesarias dirigidas a la protección personal de las personas citadas en el mensaje y de su familia".

