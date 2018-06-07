Público
Líderes europeos discuten la creación de un centro de asilo para refugiados fuera de la UE

Dinamarca, Países Bajos y Austria proponen abrir un centro de asilo en un país situado en Europa, pero fuera de la Unión Europea, y enviar allí a los migrantes y refugiados con órdenes de deportación pendientes o que han sido rechazadas.

El primer ministro de Dinamarca, Lars Lokke Rasmussen. / Reuters

El primer ministro de Dinamarca, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, dijo el martes que estaba en conversaciones con otros líderes europeos para establecer un campamento para los solicitantes de asilo con órdenes de deportación pendientes o que han sido rechazadas en un país del continente pero fuera de la Unión Europea.

Alemania, Países Bajos y Austria estuvieron entre los gobiernos involucrados en las discusiones y tenía la esperanza de que un proyecto piloto inicial allanase el camino para un nuevo sistema de asilo europeo con un mayor control que el existente bajo el sistema actual, dijo a los medios locales.

"Soy optimista. Basándome en mis conversaciones con otros líderes europeos y el diálogo que está sucediendo a nivel oficial, tengo la esperanza de que estemos dando un primer paso este año", dijo por separado en un comunicado el Día de la Constitución de Dinamarca.

Las conversaciones tienen lugar directamente entre los gobiernos europeos y no dentro del marco de la UE, contó a los medios locales. "Para ser honesto, sería en un país fuera de la lista de destinos favoritos de los migrantes o de los traficantes de personas", dijo Rasmussen en el discurso.

Un refugiado sostiene un cartel con mensaje en un campamento improvisado en la frontera entre Grecia y Macedonia. / Reuters

El número de solicitantes de asilo en Dinamarca que huyen de la guerra y los disturbios en Oriente Medio y otras regiones ha descendido a poco más de 1.000 en los primeros cuatro meses de este año, desde un pico de más de 21.000 en 2015.

El presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, no expresó ningún reparo contra la idea de construir un centro de estas características. Y ha defendido la autonomía de los Estados para decidir en este ámbito.

