El juez del Tribunal Supremo que instruye la causa contra el proceso independentista en Catalunya, Pablo Llarena, ha respaldado la petición de la Fiscalía de que la letrada de la administración de justicia del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona, Montserrat del Toro, declare con medidas de protección.
Llarena ha aprovechado el juicio para recordar que él mismo también se ha visto afectado por situaciones de acoso. "Yo también lo sufro. Tengo que ir con cuatro escoltas. "Me miran siete veces en cada esquina", ha manifestado el propio magistrado.
No es la primera vez que el juez del Supremo denuncia esta circunstancia, pues en el auto de procesamiento del 23 de marzo y en una resolución posterior, utilizó el término "sufrimos" al hablar de las consecuencias del 'procés'.
Después de esto, se publicó un tuit en el que se decía que el magistrado y su esposa debían saber "que no podrán ir por la calle a partir de ahora" y se informaba de la localidad en la que vive ella. En las mismas fechas, la calle donde el juez tiene una vivienda en Girona también fue objeto de pintadas que tachaban a Llarena de "fascista".
Del Toro estaba citada a las 11.00 horas de este miércoles en el alto tribunal a petición de la defensa del exvicepresidente catalán Oriol Junqueras y el exconsejero Raül Romeva para que declarara como testigo en relación con el asedio a la Consejería de Economía de Catalunya el pasado 20 de septiembre.
El viernes pasado, la Fiscalía presentó una solicitud para que la comparecencia de la secretaria judicial se hiciese como testigo protegido, es decir, detrás de un biombo para que ninguna de las partes pudiera verla.
