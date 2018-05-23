Luis Planas Puchades (Valencia, 1952), el ministro de Agricultura que ha elegido Pedro Sánchez, conoce bien la materia. Tiene una amplia trayectoria de gestión y comprende a fondo la lógica de las instituciones europeas y de las relaciones internacionales, un aspecto clave en los tiempos de la Política Agraria Común (PAC). Ha sido muchas cosas, siempre vinculado al PSOE y, singularmente, al PSOE de Córdoba, ciudad en la que recaló en 1980, justo después de sacarse las oposiciones a la inspección de trabajo.

Planas ha sido consejero de Agricultura y de Presidencia del expresidente andaluz Manuel Chaves y, luego, de José Antonio Griñán. También fue director de los gabinetes de Manuel Marín y de Pedro Solbes cuando fueron comisarios europeos, y ha sido también embajador de España en Marruecos y luego ante la Unión Europea. Planas dejará la secretaría general del Comité Económico y Social Europeo, un órgano de la UE, donde estaba ahora, para tomar la cartera de ministro.

Planas se presentó en 2013 por sorpresa a las primarias que montó José Antonio Griñán cuando decidió dejar el liderazgo en el PSOE de Andalucía, pero no llegó a conseguir los avales suficientes para competir con Susana Díaz. Su jefe de campaña de entonces fue Alfonso Rodríguez de Celis, hoy en la Ejecutiva de Pedro Sánchez.

Aunque no deja de tener un punto de ironía su nombramiento, según las fuentes consultadas por Público, el presidente lo eligió por su perfil técnico, que encaja en el Gobierno de expertos que quiere tener, más que como mensaje interno, aunque también exista esa lectura. En cualquier caso, su nombramiento, que no fue consensuado con el partido en Andalucía, no cayó mal. Planas conoce bien, a fondo, la problemática y las necesidades del campo andaluz, lo que es bien valorado en el PSOE andaluz.