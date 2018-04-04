Luisa Fernanda Rudi, expresidenta de Aragón, cobra como senadora y como pensionista del Parlamento Europeo, según ha informado este miércoles infoLibre. Compañeros de partido de la política defienden que la andaluza activó el mecanismo de cobro cuando cesó al frente del Ejecutivo autonómico en julio de 2015, año y medio después de que alcanzase la edad permitida (63) para acceder a ese sueldo.
De esta forma, el dinero que la expresidenta recibe al mes asciende a más de 7.000 euros: 1.100 de la paga de pensiones de Luxemburgo y 6.100 euros de la Cámara Alta. Rudi cobró también los atrasos correspondientes a 2014 y al primer semestre de 2015.
Este caso se suma al del exministro José Manuel García-Margallo, quien recibió una pensión de jubilación mientras cobraba como ministro de Asuntos Exteriores.
El subsidio está financiado por el Parlamento Europeo y beneficia a todos los antiguos eurodiputados que, dentro del fondo voluntario de Luxemburgo, hayan cumplido los 63 años de edad, aunque esta prestación se puede rechazar, como hizo el ministro de Hacienda, Cristóbal Montoro.
Al mismo tiempo, la Ley General de Seguridad Social española impide que los cargos públicos en activo perciban pensiones, pero parece que esta normativa no ha afectado al subsidió que recibió Margallo en 2014 y 2015.
