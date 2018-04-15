Público
Podemos Podemos da por cerrado el sistema de primarias en Madrid tras aceptar los términos de Errejón

Según han informado a Público fuentes de la formación morada, ya ha votado el suficiente número de personas para que se apruebe el reglamento, con lo que la dirección de Podemos Madrid da por cerrada la negociación que se abrió entre la dirección y el más que presumible candidato.

El diputado de Podemos Íñigo Errejón, conversa con el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. - EFE

En Podemos ya dan por cerrada la negociación con Íñigo Errejón sobre la candidatura de la formación en las próximas elecciones autonómicas en Madrid, previstas para mayo de 2019, tras la aprobación del reglamento que regirá el proceso de primarias para encontrar candidato. Según han informado a Público fuentes de la formación morada, ya ha votado el suficiente número de personas para que se pueda aprobar el reglamento. "La votación no se dará por cerrada hasta la noche, pero los apoyos recabados ya son suficientes para que el nuevo reglamento salga adelante", afirman esas fuentes.

El reglamento de primarias aprobado este domingo para la elección de candidatos electorales recoge "todas" las peticiones de Íñigo Errejón, dice la dirección del partido en Madrid. 

La dirección insiste que el reglamento asume el modelo de votación exigido por los errejonistas como condición para presentar a su jefe de filas como candidato: primarias simultáneas para elegir al candidato y al conjunto de la lista. 

El reglamento también incluye la exigencia de que la lista que se referencie en el candidato ganador, aún en el caso de que no llegara a acuerdos para proponer una lista de consenso entre diferentes sensibilidades, tenga una mayoría holgada si es la lista más votada. 

Del mismo modo, el candidato ganador podrá designar un comité de campaña de su confianza y dirigir la misma en colaboración con los órganos de Podemos pero con autonomía. 

Finalmente, el reglamento también recoge la exigencia de pluralidad de Lorena Ruíz-Huerta, actual portavoz de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, de forma que los las listas minoritarias cuenten también con posiciones de salida.



