Podemos Madrid Lorena Ruíz-Huerta no se presentará a las primarias de Podemos en Madrid contra Errejón

Anticapitalistas, movimiento en el que se integra la portavoz del partido morado en la Asamblea de Madrid, decide por amplia mayoría no presentar alternativa al proyecto del secretario de Análisis Estratégico y Cambio Político

La portavoz de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Lorena Ruíz Huerta - JAIRO VARGAS

Anticapitalistas, la corriente que se aglutina en Podemos en Movimiento, en la que se integra Lorena Ruíz-Huerta, portavoz en la Asamblea de Madrid, no presentará alternativa al proyecto del secretario de Análisis Estratégico y Cambio Político, Íñigo Errejón, de cara a las primarias para las elecciones autonómicas de 2019 en la Comunidad de Madrid, porque consideran que éstas "constituyen un reparto de sillas y cargos, sin posibilidad de debate político".

Según ha indicado el diputado de Podemos Raúl Camargo, dicha decisión ha sido avalada por el 80% de los asistentes a una asamblea celebrada este miércoles y ha sido tomada por el rechazo de la corriente al momento en el que se han convocado las primarias así como a sus formas, ritmos y objetivos.

