Un informe de la Guardia Civil sobre los negocios de la empresa Waiter Music, remitido al Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, recoge que el PP pagó con dinero publico una cena de Rajoy con militantes en la localidad madrileña de Ciempozuelos, según El Español.
Según la declaración prestada el pasado mes de abril por María de los Ángeles Herrera, entonces alcaldesa de Ciempozuelos, el acto no fue organizado ni sufragado por el grupo popular municipal, sino que lo financió el PP de Madrid, cuando Beltrán Gutiérrez era el tesorero.
La cena se produjo en 2008, a tres meses de las elecciones generales a las que Rajoy se presentaba como candidato a Presidente del Gobierno. La suma total del evento ascendía a 14.210 euros y según la Guardia Civil, 6.000 euros fueron destinados a pagar la cena de Rajoy con los militantes.
La cantidad a pagar fue abonada mediante varias facturas pagadas por el Ayuntamiento de Ciempozuelos para sufragar servicios públicos.
Una de ellas era una factura destinada un cóctel de Navidad para los ancianos del Centro de Mayores de Ciempozuelos. En ella se desviaron 3.000 euros según la Guardia Civil: 1.100 eran para pagar la cena y otros 1.900, para gastos anteriores por servicios al partido.
El resto del dinero salió de la partida del Ayuntamiento de Ciempozuelos para la cabalgata de reyes de ese año.
La Guardia Civil investiga el uso de este mismo método de financiación irregular y presunto desvío de fondos públicos también en los ayuntamientos de Móstoles y Moraleja de Enmedio.
