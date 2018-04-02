Madrileños por Derecho a Decidir convoca una manifestación en Sol en apoyo a los "presos políticos" de Catalunya

La plataforma 'Madrileños por el derecho a decidir' ha convocado una concentración en la Puerta del Sol este sábado, 7 de abril, a las 19 horas para reclamar la libertad de los políticos independentistas encarcelados a lo largo del procés.
En el cartel que anuncia la convocatoria, compartido a través de las redes sociales, la plataforma reclama compartido a través de las redes sociales, la plataforma reclama libertad para estos "presos políticos" al grito de "¡Democracia!"
Una senyera en Lavapiés
La de este sábado en Sol no es la primera concentración que convoca la plataforma, pues ya desplegaron una gran senyera en la plaza de la Corrala de Lavapiés el pasado 30 de septiembre, un día antes del referéndum de independencia de Catalunya y también salieron a la calle el 5 de noviembre del pasado año.
Portando carteles en los que se podía leer 'Madrid por el derecho a decidir', la plataforma quiso expresar su "solidaridad con el pueblo catalán".
En la concentración de septiembre, junto a la senyera se desplegó en la plaza una bandera republicana y varios de los asistentes corearon la consigna "España, mañana será republicana". También aseguraron que "Madrid está con el pueblo catalán".
