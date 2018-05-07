Público
La Manada La comisión que revisará los delitos sexuales, sobre el caso de 'La Manada': "Es un problema de la sentencia"

El órgano consultivo del Ministerio de Justicia entiende que el Código Penal no necesita una reforma demasiado exhaustiva: "Lo que hay que tocar es sencillo, son cosas de detalle".

Protesta en las calles de València en contra de la sentencia de La Manada. EFE

La Comisión General de Codificación que revisará los delitos sexuales tras la sentencia de La Manada cree que el Código Penal no necesita una reforma demasiado exhaustiva. Es más, algunos miembros creen que en el caso de los cinco jóvenes sevillanos condenados por un delito de abuso y absueltos de agresión sexual, el problema reside en la propia sentencia.

"No es un problema del Código Penal, es un problema de la sentencia", fue el mensaje que trasladó Esteban Mestre, presidente de la Sección de Derecho Penal de la Comisión de Codificación, al ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, después de que éste encargara al órgano consultivo un estudio de la reforma penal sobre agresiones sexuales.

Rafael Catalá fue informado de que la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra debería haber condenado a La Manada también por violación. "Lo que hay que tocar es sencillo, son cosas de detalle", sostienen fuentes de la Comisión de Codificación a El Mundo en referencia a la actual redacción del delito de abuso.

Este órgano consultivo estaba formado por 20 miembros, todos ellos hombres. Tras el encargo, el Ministerio de Justicia informó de que incorporaría a vocales adscritas, mujeres juristas de reconocido prestigio, que "por su especial competencia en la materia colaborarán de manera temporal en el trabajo" de dicha sección, en la que "tendrán voz y voto".

