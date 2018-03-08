Un grupo de mujeres presentes en la manifestación en Madrid por el Día Internacional de la Mujer ha rodeado a la portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, a la que ha increpado con megáfonos al grito de "esquirola". "A mí lo que no me van a hacer, en búsqueda de ningún feminismo de palo, es impedirme mi libertad", ha respondido la responsable política en declaraciones a los medios.

"Tengo todo el derecho del mundo a estar", ha asegurado Villacís, que acude a la marcha junto con otros miembros de su partido.

La política también ha tenido que escuchar otros lemas como "No a la brecha, fuera la derecha". "Me da igual sinceramente, a mí ninguna mujer que está aquí ni ningún hombre me va a decir dónde puedo estar. Creo que llevo trabajando toda la vida, soy mujer igual que ellas, soy trabajadora, no sé si igual que ellas, pero desde luego tengo todo el derecho del mundo a estar", ha recalcado.

Por su parte, la portavoz de Igualdad de Cs, Patricia Reyes, ha destacado que es importante que las mujeres estén unidas, que salgan a la calle, que hagan sus reivindicaciones.

"Nuestro papel como políticos en el Parlamento es escucharlas y poner en marcha medidas efectivas, dejarnos de pancartas, que están muy bien, por supuesto, está muy bien para la sociedad civil, pero nosotros somos servidores públicos. Y tenemos que poner en marcha medidas que ayuden a conseguir que estas reivindicaciones se conviertan en algo real", ha añadido al tiempo que ha asegurado que van a seguir pidiendo al PP que ponga en marcha el pacto contra la violencia de género.

