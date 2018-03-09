La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha lamentado que un grupo de mujeres increpara a Begoña Villacís al grito de "esquirola" este jueves en la manifestación feminista del 8M. La portavoz de Cs en el Ayuntamiento y otras compañeras suyas de la formación naranja recibieron una lluvia de abucheos, sobre lo que Carmena ha añadido que cuando no se acepta a los que piensan diferente se deja de ser demócrata.

"Me parece fatal, lo lamento muchísimo porque no hay cosa que más me desagrade que que no seamos capaces de aceptar a los que piensan diferente. Cuando nosotros no sabemos aceptar a los que piensan diferentes no somos demócratas", ha argumentado la regidora tras inaugurar el primer Congreso Europeo 'Igualdad de género en los cuerpos policiales'. Villacís, por su parte, respondió que "lo que no me van a hacer, en búsqueda de ningún feminismo de palo, es impedirme mi libertad".

Carmena, que ha considerado un "éxito" la huelga feminista del 8M, ha lamentado lo que le sucedió a Villacís. "Desde luego lo saben bien quienes me conocen, saben que si hubiera estado ahí hubiera hecho lo imposible, porque el verdadero ejercicio de la libertad es escuchar lo que no te gusta. Eso es la esencia de la democracia y de la libertad de expresión", ha transmitido a la prensa.

Preguntada sobre el hecho de que el PP no participara en la manifestación, la alcaldesa ha llamado a "superar las etiquetas políticas" y a centrarse en ver cómo mejorar las relaciones entre hombres y mujeres. "Ellos sabrán, lo habrán visto de otra manera distinta a como yo lo veo, pero no quiero señalar desigualdades, quiero llamar la atención sobre la necesidad de reflexionar todos juntos sobre un problema que es de todos, hombres y mujeres del mundo", ha contestado.