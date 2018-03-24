Público
Protestas en Catalunya Una manifestación corta la AP-7 en Tarragona en protesta por el encarcelamiento de soberanistas

Una manifestación mantiene cortada la AP-7 en Tarragona este sábado por la noche en protesta por los nuevos encarcelamientos de dirigentes soberanistas.

A las 20.45, la calzada está cortada en ambos sentidos a la altura del kilómetro 1.162 de la vía, según ha registrado el Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT).

El Tribunal Supremo, que instruye la causa por el proceso soberanista, decretó el viernes prisión incondicional para los exconsejeros Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull y Dolors Bassa, y la expresidenta del Parlamento catalán Carme Forcadell.

