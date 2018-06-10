He aquí lo que decenas de intelectuales llaman el "papel federal", un texto escrito antes de la moción de censura que llevó al nuevo Gobierno, pero que hoy consideran aún más oportuno políticamente. "Renovar el pacto constitucional puede ser leído como una apelación al nuevo Gobierno y a la nueva geografía parlamentaria para que camine en la dirección del pacto y no en la de embestirse mutuamente", explica a Público uno de sus firmantes, el escritor y filósofo Antón Baamonde.
Junto a él, lo suscriben intelectuales de diverso perfil e ideología, especialistas en Ciencia Política, Derecho Constitucional, Filosofía Política, Historia del Derecho y otros campos: Ignacio Sánchez Cuenca, Astrid Barrio, Ramón Maíz, Máriam Martínez Bascuñán, Javier Pérez Royo, Antón Losada, María Eugenia R. Palop, José Luis Villacañas, Eva Anduiza, Luis Alegre Zahonero, Mari Paz Balibrea, Ramón Villares y Victoria Camps, entre otros muchos.
Para contextualizarlo en la efervescente actualidad, los autores han difundido el siguiente comunicado: "El presente documento no fue concebido al calor de la moción de censura. Sus rasgos básicos –la idea de que el Tribunal Constitucional está mutando el sentido de la Constitución en un sentido recentralizador, la de que hay que afrontar el dilema catalán en el marco del principio democrático, la de que la mejor versión de España es aquella que sabe articular sus diferencias; la de que, en definitiva, el texto constitucional ha de emitir un mensaje de conciliación– constituyen un mensaje no al presente Gobierno, sino a la sociedad española".
"Con todo, tras la formación del nuevo Gobierno y la emergencia de una nueva mayoría parlamentaria se ha abierto una ventana. Se abre un tiempo nuevo y la posibilidad de encauzar las cosas", continúa la nota.
"Ahora, tenemos la oportunidad de dejar atrás la tensión e instaurar una atmósfera de moderación y de convivencia en una España plurinacional: renovar el pacto constitucional en un sentido inclusivo, sin vencedores ni vencidos. Un poco de irenismo nunca viene mal. Hay que hablar de que debemos empezar a hablar", concluyen los firmantes del texto, que puede leerse aquí.
