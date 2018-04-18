El secretario general del Partido Socialista de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ofreció de forma "informal" a la alcaldesa de la capital, Manuela Carmena, encabezar las listas del PSOE al Ayuntamiento en los próximos comicios municipales.
Franco, según explicó a Onda Cero, no se le propuso ni siquiera encabezar la lista, simplemente habló con ella hace unos meses y le comentó que sería una buena candidata para el PSOE. El líder madrileño afirmó que nunca ha habido un ofrecimiento formal, “en absoluto”, precisó.
El dirigente madrileño salía así al paso de una información publicada paro El País en la que se decía que hubo una reunión al más alto nivel, en la que la alcaldesa llegó a reclamar que en la lista se incluyeran nombres cercanos a ella, por lo que no se llegó a un acuerdo.
Fuentes cercanas a Franco minimizan el alcance del encuentro, y todo lo circunscriben a un comentario en una "charla informal", que no llegó a más. De hecho, nunca ha estado encima de la mesa la posibilidad de que Carmena fuera la candidata por el PSOE.
En Ferraz se mostraron sorprendidos por la información, y aseguraron que no tenían conocimiento de este hecho y que jamás Franco les había comentado esta posibilidad. En cualquier caso, derivaron las explicaciones al PSM y aclararon que Franco no puede ir ofreciendo por ahí encabezar listas, "porque, en todo caso, tendría que presentarse a unas primarias".
Esta es la segunda "sorpresa" que depara Franco a Ferraz, tras publicarse hace unos meses que proponía ir a las elecciones en unas listas conjuntas de la izquierda donde no figuraran las siglas del PSOE, una propuesta que desautorizó la dirección del partido de forma tajante.
