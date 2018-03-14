La portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista, Margarita Robles, acusó este miércoles a Mariano Rajoy de seguir sin dar respuesta al problema de las pensiones y refugiarse "en discursos complacientes" que, en su opinión, no se concretan en nada.
Robles, que criticó el formato del debate y recordó que Rajoy ha comparecido obligado por el resto de grupos parlamentarios, indicó que sólo busca el cálculo electoral con su discurso bienintencionado, “pero ya no resulta creíble”, dijo.
En este sentido, la dirigente socialista recordó que el PSOE ha llevado a la Cámara Baja un total de 24 iniciativas "y a ninguna ha dado respuesta el Gobierno", y añadió que tampoco ha hecho propuesta alguna en el marco de la comisión del Pacto de Toledo.
Robles explicó que la causa principal del déficit de la Seguridad Social viene de la reforma laboral y de los bajos sueldos, "que ha traído precariedad en el empleo" y bajas cotizaciones. Ello, según dijo, ha conducido al déficit estructural de la Seguridad Social que, en los años en lo que lleva Mariano Rajoy en el poder, ha ascendido a casi 80.000 millones de euros.
Acusó también a Rajoy de haber recortado las pensiones durante su mandato y haber hecho perder gran poder adquisitivo a los pensionistas y, especialmente, a las viudas, a las que se les lleva años retrasando una subida acordada en 2011 por el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.
La portavoz volvió a reiterar que el PSOE quiere afrontar este problema de forma inmediata y enmarcarlo en el Pacto de Toledo. Pero, para ello, indicó que el Ejecutivo debe salir de su actual inmovilismo y de lanzar globos sondas constantemente.
Para Robles, el Pacto de Toledo tiene que tomar medidas extraordinarias que enmarcó en dos objetivos: revalorizar las pensiones en función del IPC y abordar la necesidad de que haya ingresos extraordinarios.
Por ello, el PSOE volvió a poner encima de la mesa sus propuestas para crear un impuesto a la banca y trasladar a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado los gastos de funcionamiento de la Seguridad Social.
