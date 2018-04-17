Maria Dolores de Cospedal sobre Cifuentes: "La carta está muy bien fundamentada y la sigo apoyando"

María Dolores de Cospedal, ministra de defensa y Secretaria General del PP, ha aprovechado su comparecencia ordinaria ante la Comisión de Defensa del Congreso de los Diputados, para reiterar su apoyo a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, hoy en la cuerda floja por el ya llamado "caso Máster".
La última hora de esta caso ha vuelto a la primera plana de todos los diarios con la renuncia de Cristina Cifuentes al famoso máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.
Esta misma mañana, la presidenta hacía pública la carta, con este fin, que ha enviado al rector de la universidad, Javier Ramos, publicándola en OkDiario.
A las preguntas insistentes de los periodistas que le esperábamos a la puerta de la Sala Ernest LLuch, Cospedal ha declarado: "La carta está muy bien fundamentada y la sigo apoyando". Y a la pregunta: "¿Y todo el partido?", ha contestado sin más: "seguro".
Así de tajante se ha mostrado, a pesar de las voces populares que, fuera de micrófonos, dan por acabada la carrera de Cristina Cifuentes y así se ha sumado al coro popular que públicamente ha decidido pasar a la ofensiva, pidiendo las dimisiones de todos los que han maquillado o inflado sus curricúlums como Toni Cantó, portavoz de Ciudadanos, que retiró del mismo el título de pedagogo, y José Manuel Franco, el líder del Psoe madrileño, que hizo lo propio con una licenciatura en matemáticas.
