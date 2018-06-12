María José Segarra será la nueva fiscal general del Estado

La fiscal jefe de Sevilla, María José Segarra, será la próxima fiscal general del Estado a propuesta de la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, según han confirmado a Público fuentes fiscales.
María José Segarra es la candidata de la nueva titular de Justicia y así tiene previsto plantearlo este martes al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. Fuentes del ministerio de Justicia sostienen que su nombramiento todavía no está cerrado.
María José Segarra ha ejercido durante 15 años como máxima responsable del ministerio público en Sevilla.
Descrita por sus compañeros como una profesional que evita el modelo de dirección piramidal propio de la Fiscalía, Segarra "es una persona que busca consensos en el ministerio público, de talante conciliador y que sabe formar equipos", según fuentes internas.
María José Segarra es integrante de la Unión Progresista de Fiscales (UPF). Hace dos meses salió elegida como miembro del Consejo Fiscal, al igual que la propia Dolores Delgado.
Este mismo martes, el actual l fiscal general del Estado en funciones, Julián Sánchez Melgar, ha comunicado a Delgado,su voluntad de poner el cargo a disposición del Gobierno, de acuerdo con la previsión contenida en el artículo 31 del Estatuto Orgánico del Ministerio Fiscal.
Sánchez Melga continúa en funciones, después de la solicitud del Gobierno de que permaneciera en funciones hasta la designación de su sucesor.
El actual fiscal general del Estado en funciones lleva menos de seis meses en el cargo, al que accedió tras el fallecimiento de su antecesor, José Manuel Maza, en noviembre de 2017, en Argentina a causa de una infección renal.
Sánchez Melgar se encuentra en situación de servicios especiales y tiene previsto regresar al Tribunal Supremo, donde su plaza de magistrado especialista ha salido a concurso entre los jueces en activo.
El mandato del fiscal general del Estado tiene una duración de cuatro años, pero cesa con el Gobierno que lo hubiera propuesto o cuando ejerza su cargo po run periodo inferior a dos años, entre otras causas.
