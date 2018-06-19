Público
María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, nombrada presidenta del Consejo de Estado

La exvicepresidenta en el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero sustituirá a José Manuel Romay Becaria.

Imagen de archivo de María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, en su época de vicepresidenta del Gobierno. - EFE

María Teresa Fernández de la Vega será la nueva presidenta del Consejo de Estado. La exvicepresidenta en el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero sustituirá a José Manuel Romay Becaria.

Fernández de la Vega ya formaba parte del órgano consultivo, donde ha sido hasta ahora consejera. Accedió al puesto al abandonar la vicepresidencia y su acta de diputada por Valencia en octubre del año 2010.

Nacida en Valencia en 1949, es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad Complutense y titulada en Derecho Comunitario por la Universidad de Estrasburgo.

En 1974 ingresó en el Cuerpo de Secretarios Jurídicos Laborales y desde 1990 es magistrada por el cuarto turno. Entre otros cargos ha desempeñado los siguientes: diputada, secretaria de Estado de Justicia, vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, ministra de la presidencia y portavoz del Gobierno.

(Habrá ampliación)

