Marjaliza no acude a su cita en el Congreso alegando enfermedad

El presunto cerebro de la trama Púnica, el constructor David Marjaliza, no se ha presentado este martes a su cita en el Congreso donde debía comparecer a las 09.30 horas ante la comisión que investiga la presunta financiación ilegal del PP, alegando que está enfermo.

Así lo ha anunciado el presidente de la comisión, el diputado de Nueva Canarias Pedro Quevedo, quien ha aceptado que cualquiera "se puede poner enfermo", pero no ha ocultado su malestar por la ausencia del compareciente.

Quevedo, quien ha explicado que se exigirá un "certificado médico" a Marjaliza para justificar su incomparecencia, ha avanzado que los miembros de la comisión van a dedicar los minutos que se habían reservado para la comparecencia a un encuentro a puerta cerrada. En esta reunión, ha señalado, estudiarán si pueden tomar medidas para "velar por la dignidad" de la comisión.

El segundo compareciente de esta sesión es el exsecretario general del PP de Madrid y supuesto cabecilla de Púnica Francisco Granados, quien de momento no ha comunicado que no vaya a asistir al Congreso.

Eso sí, el propio Quevedo ha recordado que este lunes el también exconsejero de Presidencia no acudió a declarar a los Juzgados de Plaza de Castilla por la querella criminal que presentó contra él la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, cuando la implicó en las supuestas campañas "paralelas" que el partido organizó en 2007 y 2011 para Esperanza Aguirre. El exdirigente madrileño alegó que no había recibido la notificación del contenido de la querella ni la citación, por lo que junto a su defensa, decidió no presentarse.