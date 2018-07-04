Marlaska niega que el traslado de presos a Catalunya sea "un peaje" y que los actos de apoyo influyan en la Generalitat

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha pedido este miércoles que se tenga "confianza" en las instituciones centrales y catalanas y ha negado que los actos de apoyo a los presos por el proceso independentista que acaban de ser trasladados a Catalunya vayan a influir en las decisiones que adopten estas instituciones.

"¡Qué van a influir!", ha respondido el ministro cuando se le ha preguntado por esta cuestión a su llegada al Congreso para comparecer por primera vez ante la Comisión de Interior, donde exponer los planes para el departamento.

Grande-Marlaska pide "no hacer futuribles", incidiendo en que aún no se sabe si habrá o no manifestaciones por esta cuestión. "Vivamos el día y tengamos confianza en las instituciones centrales, autonómicas y locales".

Grande-Marlaska ha vuelto a repetir que el traslado de los líderes independentistas procesados por el Tribunal Supremo por el supuesto delito de rebelión a prisiones catalanas "no es un peaje" por mucho que así lo defienda el PP. "Es cumplimiento estricto de la ley atendiendo a las circunstancias", ha remarcado, recordando que la instrucción de la causa ya ha finalizado.

"Hemos referido los requisitos que eran ineludibles e imprescindibles: Que la instrucción ha concluido, que hubiera visto bueno del instructor" y que no necesitara su presencia para más diligencias. Pura transparencia, llevamos tres semanas hablando del tema", ha reseñado.