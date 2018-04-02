Maroto critica que Podemos acabe controlado por una "pareja"

El vicesecretario de Política Social y Sectorial del PP, Javier Maroto, se ha preguntado este lunes cómo es posible que un partido como Podemos, que nació con un carácter asambleario, acabe siendo controlado por su secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, y "su novia", Irene Montero.
En una entrevista en RNE, Maroto ha recalcado que Iglesias y Montero controlan todo el partido. "Solo hablan ellos cuando hay que dar algo gordo y los debates son entre ellos y solo ellos y todo lo de atrás tiene que votar lo que ellos dicen y punto", ha criticado.
"¿Se imaginan que el presidente Rajoy tuviese nombrada de portavoz a su pareja y que el partido se centrase exactamente en ese trocito de la bancada?", ha preguntado el dirigente popular, para quien esa situación sería "muy chocante".
Sin embargo, ha recalcado que se da en Podemos, porque es "un partido liderado por una pareja y tan abiertamente pareja como que van a tener dos hijos".
En su opinión, ni el PSOE ni el PP podrían funcionar de la misma manera, pues sus bases no se lo permitirían y los medios de comunicación "harían una batalla de todo esto".
"Hay cosas que a Podemos se les permite que a otro no. Ésta es una de esas cosas", ha concluido Maroto, que, no obstante, ha felicitado a Iglesias y Montero, porque "cualquier persona que vaya a tener un hijo, en este caso dos, debe ser felicitada".
