El documento que utilizó Cristina Cifuentes para argumentar que cursó el máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos en 2012 fue redactado el pasado 21 de marzo, solo unas horas después de que estallara el escándalo. Además, según informa este miércoles El Confidencial, este acta tiene estampadas, al menos, dos firmas falsas de las tres que lo completan.
Las firmas recogidas en el documento que pretendía confirmar que Cifuentes realizó el máster de la URJC pertenecen a las profesoras que formaron el tribunal que teóricamente evaluó a la entonces delegada del Gobierno de Madrid. Ellas son Alicia López de los Mozos, como presidenta del tribunal, Clara Souto, vocal, y Cecilia Rosado, secretaria.
Sin embargo, López de los Mozos y Souto nunca llegaron a estampar su firma en el documento. Así lo afirma El Confidencial que dice haber tenido acceso a las firmas de ambas y que no concuerdan con las que aparecen en el acta. La signatura de Rosado se está investigando.
Según un portavoz del Gobierno autonómico, Cifuentes se limitó a mostrar los documentos que le facilitó la universidad para demostrar que había realizado el máster ordinariamente.
Ahora, los implicados están intentando acordar una versión ante su inminente paso por la investigación que ha iniciado la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Este miércoles comparece el director del máster, el catedrático de Derecho Constitucional Enrique Álvarez Conde. Y el jueves, las profesoras.
Por ello, Álvarez Conde organizó ayer una reunión con las profesoras en el despacho de un abogado para intentar pactar una versión común. El director del máster quiere argumentar que el TFM ya no existe porque se destruyó a los cuatro años de su supuesta presentación, es decir, en 2016.
Además, defiende que el acta habría aparecido sin sello ni registro porque se envió a secretaría por correo ordinario y se debió de traspapelar.
