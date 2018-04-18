El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, ha reconocido hoy que el caso del máster de la presidenta madrileña, Cristina Cifuentes, tiene "zonas de sombras" que están generando "daño al PP" y ha admitido que cuando los políticos no ejercen "con transparencia" puede haber "exigencias de responsabilidad". Aunque ha manifestado que se trata de algo "anecdótico" que no debe desacreditar la trayectoria profesional de Cifuentes, Catalá ha señalado en una entrevista en TVE que es un caso que preocupa al Gobierno y que, aunque "de eso ano se habla en los Consejos de Ministros", sí que lo tratan en alguna ocasión "tomando un café".

Catalá ha advertido que "hay que saber tener esa visión del impacto" que tienen los actos de los políticos sobre los partidos a los que pertenecen, ya que nadie ocupa un cargo público "por sus circunstancias personales". "Puede haber exigencias de responsabilidad por no haber ejercido con transparencia y responsabilidad nuestras funciones", ha admitido el titular de Justicia.

Y aunque cree que "lo más preocupante" es el daño que puede estar causando esta polémica al partido, ha considerado que no se deben pedir responsabilidades políticas a Cifuentes antes de que se cierre la investigación que cursa la Fiscalía de Móstoles (Madrid) y la propia Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. "Quizá unos han adornado el currículum y ahora ha habido una llamada a la sensatez y a la prudencia a ver si esos máster no son para tanto", ha señalado Catalá, que sostiene que "para ejercer política (...) no es tan importante tener tres máster o uno".

Cifuentes, pendiente de una moción de censura en la Asamblea a propuesta del PSOE-M, renunció ayer al uso de su máster, que ya borró de su biografía oficial en la página web de la Comunidad de Madrid, aunque insistió en que ella obtuvo el título legalmente y atribuyó las irregularidades del caso a la universidad.