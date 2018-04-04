Una asesora de Cristina Cifuentes en la Comunidad de Madrid se presentó en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos el mismo día que saltó el escándalo del máster de la presidenta autonómica con el objetivo de presionar a sus mandatarios para lograr una coartada con la que salir airosa, según informa eldiario.es.
Esta persona fue María Teresa Feito Higueruela, que trabaja en la Consejería de Educación y tiene plaza como funcionaria de la universidad. Además, es amiga personal de la dirigente conservadora, y fue enviada por la propia Cifuentes para lograr documentación con la que contrarrestar las informaciones, indica el periódico.
El 21 de marzo, Feito acudió al despacho del rector de la Rey Juan Carlos, Javier Ramos, y presionó al catedrático Enrique Álvarez. Así, logró que comparecieran en rueda de prensa para dar explicaciones y varios documentos, entre ellos un acta supuestamente falsificada del trabajo de fin de máster. Feito ha admitido que habló con Ramos, pero sólo para "preguntar qué sabían".
Hoy, El Confidencial ha publicado que el documento que utilizó Cifuentes para argumentar que cursó el máster en 2012 fue redactado el mismo 21 de marzo, sólo unas horas después de que estallara el escándalo. Además, este acta tiene estampadas, al menos, dos firmas falsas de las tres que lo completan.
Las firmas recogidas en el documento que pretendía confirmar que Cifuentes realizó el máster de la URJC pertenecen a las profesoras que formaron el tribunal que teóricamente evaluó a la entonces delegada del Gobierno de Madrid. Ellas son Alicia López de los Mozos, como presidenta del tribunal, Clara Souto, vocal, y Cecilia Rosado, secretaria. Sin embargo, López de los Mozos y Souto nunca llegaron a estampar su firma en el documento.
Según un portavoz del Gobierno autonómico, Cifuentes se limitó a mostrar los documentos que le facilitó la universidad para demostrar que había realizado el máster ordinariamente. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid se verá obligada este miércoles por la oposición a dar explicaciones en la Asamblea.
