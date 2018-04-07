Público
Máster Cifuentes Cs da 48 horas a Cifuentes para apoyar una comisión de investigación sobre su máster o pedirá su dimisión

El portavoz del partido naranja en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ha advertido que el PP deberá buscar un "presidente interino" para los próximos meses si no se "zanja" la polémica.

Ignacio Aguado preside la reunión del Comité Autonómico en la sede nacional del partido. Santi Donaire / EFE

El portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ha otorgado un plazo de 48 horas a Cristina Cifuentes para que el PP apoye en la Asamblea de Madrid la comisión de investigación sobre el máster de la jefa del ejecutivo madrileño, con la advertencia de que pedirá su dimisión si no se da ese apoyo.

Aguado ha hecho estas declaraciones a los medios de comunicación tras la reunión del Comité Territorial de Madrid, que se ha celebrado en la sede nacional del partido. Según el portavoz del partido naranja, el PP debe demostrar si está "por conocer la verdad", o bien por "zanjar" la polémica sobre la supuesta falsificación del título universitario.

De ser este segundo caso, ha advertido el portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea, el PP debe buscar dentro de su lista un "presidente interino" para los próximos meses.
