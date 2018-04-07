El portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ha otorgado un plazo de 48 horas a Cristina Cifuentes para que el PP apoye en la Asamblea de Madrid la comisión de investigación sobre el máster de la jefa del ejecutivo madrileño, con la advertencia de que pedirá su dimisión si no se da ese apoyo.
Aguado ha hecho estas declaraciones a los medios de comunicación tras la reunión del Comité Territorial de Madrid, que se ha celebrado en la sede nacional del partido. Según el portavoz del partido naranja, el PP debe demostrar si está "por conocer la verdad", o bien por "zanjar" la polémica sobre la supuesta falsificación del título universitario.
De ser este segundo caso, ha advertido el portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea, el PP debe buscar dentro de su lista un "presidente interino" para los próximos meses.
(Habrá ampliación)
Queremos conocer la verdad del #CasoCifuentes— Ignacio Aguado (@ignacioaguado) 7 de abril de 2018
O el PP apoya la comisión de investigación impulsada por @CiudadanosCs antes del lunes a las 12:00 horas, o Cifuentes tendrá que dimitir.
