Máster de Cifuentes Estudiantes gritan contra el responsable de la URJC en la época del máster de Cifuentes: "¡Rector de la vergüenza!"

Una veintena de estudiantes han interrumpido un acto donde se esperaba a Pedro González-Trevijano, que finalmente no ha asistido

Estudiantes protestan contra el exrector de la URJC. EUROPA PRESS

Una veintena de estudiantes universitarios han interrumpido el comienzo del encuentro 'El futuro de la Universidad Pública, a debate', al que han asistido varios exrectores de universidades con sede en la Comunidad de Madrid, con una pancarta en la que se ha podido leer 'Gonzalez-Trevijano Rector de la vergüenza', para protestar por la presencia de este exrector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) en el acto, al que finalmente no ha asistido.

Así, los estudiantes han interrumpido el comienzo del acto al que sí que han asistido los exrectores Carlos Berzosa (Complutense), Ángel Gabilondo (Autónoma), Daniel Peña (Carlos III), Elisa Pérez (UNED) y Javier Uceda (Politécnica), como protesta a la presencia que estaba programa de Pedro González-Trevijano, que ejercía el cargo cuando Cristina Cifuentes obtuvo su polémico máster.

El portavoz de este movimiento estudiantil, Pablo Muyo, ha explicado que la decisión de organizar esta convocatoria se da porque han considerado "una verdadera vergüenza y un despropósito que, quien fuera el rector durante 11 años de una Universidad repleta de corrupción y trapos sucios, tuviese la desfachatez de presentarse en un debate sobre modelos de educación pública".

"De aquellos polvos estos lodos, la URJC se encuentra en una situación de desprestigio absoluto, dejando así en una frágil situación a nuestras compañeras estudiantes y al conjunto del PDI y PAS que trabajan honradamente en su seno", ha afirmado el portavoz.

La concentración ha sido convocada por varias razones, entre ellas "festejar que este señor no asiste al evento debido a nuestras acciones".

De igual modo para "protestar porque su invitación se haya mantenido a pesar de que durante dos semanas las portadas de todos los periódicos hayan sido copadas por uno de los mayores escándalos de la historia de la universidad española". "Las estudiantes no íbamos a tolerar que su presencia pasase desapercibida", ha añadido Muyo.

