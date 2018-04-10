La Policía Nacional está interrogando hoy a las tres profesoras que supuestamente evaluaron el trabajo de fin de máster (TFM) de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), y cuyas firmas aparecen en el acta del tribunal.
Fuentes próximas a la investigación han informado de que agentes de la Policía Nacional, en funciones de Policía Judicial adscrita a la Fiscalía, son los encargados de llevar a cabo los interrogatorios a las tres docentes.
Dichas declaraciones se producen a instancias de la investigación abierta por la Fiscalía de Móstoles tras las denuncia presentadas por las posibles irregularidades cometidas en la Rey Juan Carlos en relación con el máster de la presidenta regional.
Hace unos días, la profesora Alicia López de los Mozos, supuesta presidenta del tribunal que evaluó el trabajo de fin de máster de Cristina Cifuentes, dijo que desconocía si existe este documento o alguno otro relacionado con él en los archivos del Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC).
El pasado jueves, el diario digital El Confidencial publicó una declaraciones de esta profesora en las que afirmaba que no formó parte del tribunal que evaluó a Cifuentes y que su firma en el acta del trabajo de fin de máster de la presidenta fue falsificada.
Según este diario, López de los Mozos se enteró de la existencia del acta con su firma falsificada cuando Cifuentes difundió ese documento. El mismo día, el rector de la URJC, Javier Ramos, aseguró que no existe registro del acta de la defensa del TFM de Cifuentes, por lo que no se puede "confirmar" que ésta "haya tenido lugar".
El archivo del acta de evaluación en el servicio de postgrado, señaló el rector, es "obligatorio" pero no existe, y tampoco figura la memoria del TFM del máster de derecho autonómico, que realizó la presidenta supuestamente en el Instituto de Derecho Público.
