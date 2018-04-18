Público
Máster de Cifuentes La secretaria general de la URJC, que custodia las actas, denunció el robo de su portátil el día que saltó el escándalo

El hurto se produjo, según la denuncia, el día antes de conocerse la polémica del máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, en la que también se ha visto envuelta la falsificación del acta del TFM. 

La secretaria general de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), María Pilar Charro, denunció el pasado 21 de marzo el robo de su ordenador portátil de su despacho, justo el mismo día que se publicó la primera información sobre el máster Cristina Cifuentes, y cuando el Gobierno regional de Madrid recibió información al respecto de la Secretaría del Rectorado.

Precisamente este cargo interno de la universidad es el encargado de la redacción y custodia de las actas de los órganos colegiados de la URJC.

Según ha adelantado 'okdiario', la secretaria de la universidad comunicó a las 8 horas del día 21 de marzo a los servicios de seguridad de la universidad la desaparición de su ordenador en el despacho.

El hurto se produjo, según el aviso dado a los servicios de seguridad de la institución, el día antes (20 de marzo) de conocerse la polémica del máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.

Precisamente una de las polémicas generadas por este caso es el acta del Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) de la presidenta, pues una de las docentes que aparece entre los miembros del tribunal Alicia López de los Mozos aseguró ante la inspección y la Policía que la firma que aparece en este documento no es su rúbrica.

Por otro lado, el catedrático de la URJC y el director del máster, Enrique Álvarez Conde, aludió a que el mencionado acta, que fue uno de los documentos que difundió Cifuentes el día en el que saltó la polémica, era un documento interno para el rector.

