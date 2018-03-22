El rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), Javier Ramos, ha ordenado la apertura de una información reservada para aclarar lo ocurrido con el máster que cursó la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, para aclarar lo sucedido y determinar, en su caso, las responsabilidades que pudieran existir. Cifuentes supuestamente obtuvo el título con dos notas falsas.
Dicho procedimiento que fue encargado ayer por Javier Ramos, según ha informado la URJC en un comunicado, ha sido encomendado a la Jefa de Inspección de Servicios de la Universidad, de acuerdo con lo dispuesto en el artículo 28 del Real Decreto 33/1986, de 10 de enero.
La institución indica que en el día de ayer, tras las primeras informaciones sobre presuntas irregularidades en la obtención del título de Máster Universitario de Derecho Público del Estado Autonómico por parte de Cifuentes hace seis años, el rector informó de las primeras indagaciones y solicitó tanto documentación como declaraciones escritas al director del Máster y tutor del Trabajo Fin de Máster y al profesor de la otra asignatura afectada.
Estos catedráticos "aportaron actas y constancias firmadas que verificaban la regularidad de los procesos". Con la información recabada, el rector realizó ayer una rueda de prensa indicando que hasta ese momento no tenía constancia de irregularidad alguna. Durante la tarde de ayer se continuó "recabando información", a partir de la cual el rector ordenó la apertura de esa información reservada.
Finalmente, el Equipo de Gobierno de la URJC manifiesta que "asume su firme compromiso con los profesores, personal de Administración y Servicios, estudiantes y la sociedad en general, a través de los medios de comunicación, de transmitir toda la información fidedigna, cuando se disponga de ella".
