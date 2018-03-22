Iñigo Errejón ha vuelto a pedir en el Congreso ante los medios de comunicación que Cristina Cifuentes dé explicaciones. "Ayer pasó 24 horas escondida, sólo salió de esa especie de ausencia para hablar mediante un videoblog y medios que ella eligió". Pero esta no es la forma que Podemos, como el resto de partido, están pidiendo para que la presidenta de la Comunidad. "Tiene que ser ante los medios de comunicación admitiendo preguntas y ante la Asamblea de Madrid", señala el diputado de Podemos, después de denunciar el veto de este miércoles del PP para que Cifuentes compareciera.



Además, indica que tras las "respuestas a la carta" que dio ayer a última hora de "se abren todavía más dudas". "No entendemos por qué alguien paga las tasas para un máster que sobre su versión ya estaba aprobado". "También tenemos dudas por la composición del tribunal que el diario.es ha publicado que es una composición ilegal y sobre el trabajo de fin de máster. No entendemos por qué no se enseña, ni siquiera que lo entregue, basta con que lo enseñe. No quiero pensar que tenga a alguien encerrado redactándolo a contrarreloj", denuncia Errejón.

Errejón también ha señalado que la presidenta "no puede entrar en la Asamblea por la puerta de atrás" como ha hecho este jueves y "salir corriendo de la persecución de los periodistas que quieren hacerle preguntas".

Todos los partidos están pidiendo la comparecencia de la presidenta de la Comunidad. Algunos diputados ayer se adelantaron a pedir el cese de su cargo, sin embargo, no hay ninguna dimisión oficial ni moción de censura sobre la mesa. José Manuel Franco, secretario general del PSOE de Madrid ha declarado que "si las explicaciones que pueda dar no nos convencen estudiaremos medidas entre las que no descartamos una moción de censura, por supuesto".

