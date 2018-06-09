El nuevo ministro de Cultura y Deporte, Màxim Huerta, ha anunciado que el cargo para la Secretaría de Estado de Deportes "seguramente" será ocupado por una mujer, si bien no quiso dar a conocer el nombre, pese a admitir que el equipo está ya "casi construido".
Así lo ha comunicado este sábado el nuevo titular de la cartera de Cultura en la Feria del Libro de Madrid, lo que supondría la primera vez que una mujer ocupa este puesto, después de que 13 hombres hayan ostentado la secretaría de Deporte durante todas las legislaturas en democracia.
Preguntado por los periodistas sobre quién ocupará ese cargo, el ministro pidió más tiempo, ya que dijo llevar "apenas dos días" en el puesto, pese a que admitió que están "cerrando el equipo" y ya "casi está construido".
Huerta también ha aprovechado para decir que la cultura estaba antes "maltratada y deprimida, tanto económicamente como emocionalmente", pero ha señalado que los creadores "se tienen que sentir orgullosos de lo que hacen para este país", al mismo tiempo que ha subrayado que su objetivo es que los consumidores tengan más "asequible" la cultura.
"Ha llegado el momento de diálogo y de hablar más, de ser todos más tolerantes, también entre los distintos ministerios", ha añadido el titular de Cultura en relación a que el apoyo económico se sume a su nuevo ministerio.
