La Comisión de Medio Ambiente del Congreso ha acordado este martes llevar a cabo las modificaciones legislativas necesarias para prohibir la comercialización, importación y exportación de utensilios de plástico de un solo uso (platos, vasos, cubiertos o pajitas) a partir del 1 de enero de 2020.
El texto aprobado por todos los grupos salvo el PP, ha sido consensuado por los tres grupos mayoritarios de la oposición (PSOE, Podemos y Ciudadanos) y plantea que todos los utensilios citados se fabriquen con al menos un 50% de sustancias biodegradables a partir de 2020, y con un 60% a partir de 2025.
Los grupos han acordado también disponer las medidas necesarias para prohibir la distribución gratuita de bolsas de plástico de un solo uso, y reducir y evitar el consumo de aquellas etiquetadas como "oxobiodegradables" u "oxodegradables", ya que se ha demostrado que no se degradan sino que se fragmentan en micropiezas, con el consiguiente riesgo para el suelo, el agua y los organismos.
Han decidido también adoptar las actuaciones necesarias para reducir la comercialización de alimentos envasados en bandejas de poliestireno, y para que los envases de toallitas húmedas adviertan de forma destacada que no pueden lanzarse al inodoro porque no son biodegradables como el papel higiénico.
El diputado de Equo-Podemos, Juan López de Uralde, promotor de la iniciativa, ha subrayado que la mitad de los envases de plástico que se usan en España acaba en vertedero sin ser reciclados, cuando no en el medio ambiente.
