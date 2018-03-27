El consejero andaluz de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio, José Fiscal, ha firmado una orden para que el Gabinete Jurídico de la Junta de Andalucía inicie acciones legales por la vía contencioso administrativa contra la negativa del Gobierno de la Nación a evaluar de forma conjunta los cuatro subproyectos de extracción y almacenamiento de gas natural en el entorno del Espacio Natural de Doñana y para solicitar la paralización cautelar del subproyecto ya en marcha.
Según ha informado este martes el portavoz del Ejecutivo andaluz, Juan Carlos Blanco, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión semanal del Consejo de Gobierno, los argumentos del recurso contencioso administrativo que interpondrá la Junta se recogen en los informes del Defensor del Pueblo Español y Andaluz, así como en una respuesta del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) que considera que el riesgo sísmico del proyecto es suficiente para suspender su ejecución.
Junto a ello, el recurso del Ejecutivo andaluz también tendrá en cuenta el informe del Instituto Geológico y Minero de España (IGME) que alerta de que la promotora del proyecto "habría rebajado el nivel de riesgo por inundaciones".
Según Blanco, la evaluación "por separado" de los cuatro subproyectos de extracción y almacenamiento de gas natural en el entorno de Doñana "no ha abordado los efectos acumulativos del proyecto en su conjunto", por lo que la Junta va a plantear un recurso contencioso administrativo para exigir su "evaluación conjunta por vía legal".
