Moción de censura "Se lo van a tener que comer con patatas" y otras grandes frases de la moción de censura

Estas son diez de las frases más destacadas de cada uno de los intervinientes hasta el momento: el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez; el presidente del gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y el diputado del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos:

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez; el presidente del gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y el diputado del PSOE José Luis Ábalos. /EFE

El diputado del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, el secretario general socialista, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente del gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, hoy en el Congreso de los Diputados durante la sesión de la moción de censura. /EFE

