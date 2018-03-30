Vitoria celebrará mañana por primera vez el Día del Reconocimiento a las Personas Represaliadas y Asesinadas durante la sublevación militar y el régimen franquista, con la inauguración de una escultura homenaje a todas ellas frente al edificio del futuro Centro Memorial de Víctimas del Terrorismo.
Esta conmemoración anual se recoge en un decreto aprobado este año por la Alcaldía de la capital alavesa, al frente de la que está Gorka Urtaran (PNV).
Este decreto contempla diferentes medidas consensuadas entre los grupos del consistorio, los expertos en este área, y colectivos de víctimas, en cumplimiento de un acuerdo del pleno municipal.
El día elegido para recordar a este colectivo coincide con la fecha en la que el alcalde republicano de la ciudad Teodoro González de Zárate fue fusilado en 1937 junto a otras 15 personas por mantenerse fiel a la República.
El primer edil de Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, presidirá la colocación de una escultura con la que el Consistorio quiere recordar a todas las personas "que sufrieron la represión franquista en la ciudad" y poner en valor "su trabajo por la defensa de la libertad y la democracia".
Junto con este día, el Ayuntamiento ha preparado una serie de acciones para potenciar la memoria histórica, entre las que destacan la inauguración de cuatro "espacios de la memoria" en zonas de la ciudad en la que vivió la represión franquista, como centros de detención, prisiones, o lugares donde murieron fusilados vecinos de la ciudad durante la sublevación militar.
