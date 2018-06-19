Coslada retira a Franco el título de alcalde honorífico de la ciudad

El Ayuntamiento de Coslada (Madrid) ha revocado al dictador Francisco Franco el título de alcalde honorífico de la ciudad y ha aprobado renombrar siete calles del municipio contrarias a la Ley de Memoria Histórica, informa el consistorio en un comunicado.
La Corporación Municipal de Coslada dio el visto bueno en el Pleno ordinario del pasado 15 de junio a la aprobación del Catálogo de Vestigios que se refiere a aquellos elementos, monumentos y símbolos de exaltación de la Guerra Civil y de la dictadura.
En el caso concreto de Coslada, el Catálogo se refiere a un total de siete calles -José Gárate, Joaquín Cárdenas, Castillo de la Mota, Lorenzo Bosquet, Jesús de San Antonio, Alejandro Goicoechea y Juan de la Cierva- y a la revocación del nombramiento del dictador Francisco Franco como alcalde honorífico de la ciudad, fechado en 1967.
Asimismo, el Catálogo incluye placas con símbolos de la Falange -antiguo Instituto Nacional de la Vivienda- situadas en las fachadas de algunos inmuebles.
A partir de la aprobación en Pleno de este Catálogo el Ayuntamiento de Coslada procederá, previo acuerdo de la Comisión creada al efecto, a renombrar las siete calles afectadas.
Por lo que respecta al título del dictador, su revocación es inmediata, mientras que para la eliminación de las placas con simbología falangista se enviará un requerimiento a las comunidades de vecinos que todavía las conservan para que sean retiradas.
