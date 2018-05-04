Público
Méndez de Vigo asegura que "no hay ningún problema" entre Santamaría y Cospedal

El portavoz del Gobierno se vio obligado a desmentir tras el Consejo de Ministros el distanciamiento entre la vicepresidenta y la ministra, que se habría evidenciado el pasado 2 de mayo durante la recepción del Día de la Comunidad de Madrid.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (i), y la secretaria general del PP y ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal (d), durante el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado hoy en la Real Casa de Correos de Madr

Sáenz de Santamaría y Cospedal, durante el acto conmemorativo de las Fiestas del 2 de Mayo. / CHEMA MOYA (EFE)

El portavoz del Gobierno y ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha asegurado hoy que "no hay ningún problema" entre la vicepresidenta del Ejecutivo, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, y la titular de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal.

Méndez de Vigo ha sido preguntado por la relación entre ambas en la conferencia de prensa que ha ofrecido al término de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros tras las interpretaciones que se han realizado sobre un supuesto distanciamiento entre ellas y que se habría evidenciado en la recepción con motivo del Día de la Comunidad de Madrid el pasado 2 de mayo.

Al plantearle si conocía qué problemas tienen entre sí Sáenz de Santamaría y Cospedal, el portavoz del Ejecutivo ha asegurado que no existen. "Es muy fácil. No hay ningún problema", se ha limitado a señalar ante esa pregunta. 

Ayer, el coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez-Maillo, ya había dicho que no le consta que haya una mala relación entre ambas y añadió que la coordinación de Gobierno y partido es "perfecta". Además, señaló que en política "tampoco se trata de que todo el mundo sea amigo íntimo", sino que es "suficiente" con que haya una buena relación.

