El Consejo de Gobierno ha aprobado un Real Decreto para renovar provisionalmente a todo el Consejo de RTVE y "acabar con los viernes negros". Dicho Real Deceto contempla que en 15 días naturales se designen los 10 consejeros -seis elegidos por el Congreso y cuatro por el Senado- y, en los siguientes 15 días naturales, entre las 10 personas nombradas se designe al presidente del ente público.
Para evitar el bloqueo, el Real Decreto recoge que si la mayoría absouta del PP en el Senado no nombra a sus consejeros, está responsabilidad reacerá en el Congreso, que nombrará a los cuatro miembros que le corresponderían al a la Cámara Alta.
Además, también se prevé que si en Congreso no se alcanzara la mayoría abosluta precisa para el nombramiento de los consejeros, se nombrará entonces un administrado único en funciones, siempre de manera provisional.
La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, explicó que el objetivo del Gobierno es recuperar "la independencia y la pluralidad" de los medios públicos de comunicación, y justificó la urgencia de actuar "porque hay un vacío de poder tras haber expirado este viernes mismo el mandato del presidente de RTVE", explicó.
La portavoz se esforzó en aclarar que el Real Decreto "refuerza y mantiene" los mandatos de la ley de RTVE aprobada hace ochos meses, y que el Real Decreto cesará en el mismo momento en que se desarrolle la citada ley y se designe por concurso el Consejo de RTVE.
Por útimo, la portavoz censuró la actitud del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en cuanto a su presencia en los Juegos Mediterráneos, y afirmó que con esa posición no representa a todos los catalanes.
No obstante, la portavoz quiso dejar claro que el Gobierno sigue empeñado en normalizar la situación, limar tensiones "y tener la mano para abrir cuanto antes los procesos de diálogo", concluyó.
