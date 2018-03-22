La Mesa de la Asamblea de Madrid ha aprobado las peticiones de comparecencia en el Pleno del Parlamento regional de la presidenta de la Comunidad, Cristina Cifuentes, para explicar las presuntas irregularidades en un máster ante la posibilidad de que obtuviera el título con notas falsificadas.
Fuentes parlamentarias han informado de que la Mesa ha tomado esta decisión con los votos a favor de los miembros de la oposición (PSOE-M, Podemos y Ciudadanos) y el voto en contra del PP, que ha alegado que el reglamento de la Asamblea no contempla la posibilidad de que un presidente autonómico comparezca en Pleno.
Toda la oposición había solicitado esta iniciativa pese a que en otras ocasiones Ciudadanos se había manifestado en contra de que la presidenta regional compareciera en el Pleno por otros asuntos. Ahora deberá ser la Junta de Portavoces la que decida la fecha del Pleno en el que comparecerá Cifuentes. Si no hay ningún contratiempo y finalmente la comparecencia tiene lugar, sería la primera vez que algo así ocurriría en la historia de la Asamblea de Madrid.
La Mesa del Parlamento autonómico también ha dado el visto bueno a las preguntas registradas por los grupos de la oposición sobre el asunto del máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos para su formulación en un Pleno. Entre ellas hay una del portavoz del PSOE-M en la Asamblea, Ángel Gabilondo, dirigida a la presidenta para saber si las informaciones "que afectan presuntamente a la veracidad de su currículo ponen en riesgo la estabilidad del Gobierno de la Comunidad".
En el Pleno de este jueves Cifuentes no ha tenido que dar explicaciones sobre este tema ya que los grupos de la oposición no consiguieron modificar el orden del día para introducir nuevas preguntas e iniciativas ni celebrar un Pleno extraordinario después del ordinario.
