La Mesa del Parlament acuerda querellarse contra Llarena por prevaricación

La mayoría independentista de la Mesa del Parlament (JxCat y ERC) ha acordado hoy que la Cámara catalana presente una querella contra el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena, pese a las reticencias que han expresado los letrados sobre su viabilidad.

En una reunión extraordinaria de la Mesa, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha planteado esta iniciativa después de que Llarena prohibiera a Jordi Sànchez salir de la cárcel para participar en el pleno de su investidura como presidente de la Generalitat, que tenía que celebrarse hoy y que fue finalmente desconvocado.

Los letrados de la cámara han mostrado reticencias en cuanto a su viabilidad

La propuesta la han avalado JxCat y ERC, que tienen mayoría en la Mesa, mientras que los Comunes comparten la idea pero han recomendado optar por otras vías por las "dudas jurídicas" que tienen, mientras que PSC y Ciudadanos han votado en contra.

La querella, que se podría interponer contra Llarena pero también está abierta a todos los magistrados de la Sala Penal del Supremo, se ha encargado ya a los servicios jurídicos.

El juez del Tribunal Supremo denegó este jueves, por segunda vez, el permiso solicitado por el ex presidente de la Asamblea Nacional Catalana y candidato de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) para asistir al Pleno de investidura del Parlament de Catalunya. El magistrado mantiene que existe "riesgo de reiteración delictiva que no se conjura con ninguna de las medidas de libertad, conducción policial o intervención en la sesión de nombramiento mediante mecanismos telemáticos".