Miguel Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón Uno de los padres de la Constitución: "Franco debería salir del Valle con la dignidad de un Jefe de Estado"

Miguel Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón favoreció a la familia Franco para recalificar una finca propiedad del dictador. El padre de la Constitución ganó 3 millones de euros por esta gestión.   

Imagen de archivo de Miguel Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón/EFE

A Miguel Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón le "resultaría muy ingrato el traslado de los restos del general Franco con la dignidad que corresponde a un jefe de Estado". Así de contundente se mostró uno de los padres de la Constitución en 2011 cuando el Gobierno de Zapatero quiso exhumar los restos de Francisco Franco. Una opinión que Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón mantiene, recoge El Español.

Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón, ex diputado del PP y miembro permanente del Consejo de Estado, formaba parte de la misma Comisión Expertos sobre el Valle de los Caídos que recomendó al Gobierno socialista trasladar el cuerpo del dictador. Aunque, Rodríguez de Miñón no fue el único en rechazar el traslado: Pedro González-Trevijano y Feliciano Barrios también eran contrarios a la exhumación.

No es la única vez que Herrero y Rodríguez de Miñón le da un trato de favor a familia del dictador. El 'padre' de la Constitución medió entre la Comunidad de Madrid y los herederos de Franco para recalificar una finca propiedad de la familia Franco. La operación se saldó con tres millones de beneficios para Herrero, según informó El Mundo en 2003.

Los tres miembros del Consejo de Estado se negaron a dar salida a los restos por "ser impropia en nuestro contexto europeo y occidental presente, donde no se ha dado nada semejante". Además, los expertos también consideraban que provocaría "la división y radicalización la opinión pública" en pleno auge del 15-M.

