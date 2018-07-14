Público
Milans del Bosch llama a "hacer algo" para defender al rey en una carta al 'ABC'

Hermann Tertsch acusa al Gobierno de Sánchez de "auspiciar intencionadamente un enfrentamiento civil entre españoles" y colaborar con los partidos independentistas. 

Carta de Álvaro Milans del Bosch al diario 'ABC'

"Dios salve al Rey". Es el título de la carta dirigida por Álvaro Milans del Bosch al diario ABC en la que hace un llamamiento a la población a "hacer algo" para "defender" al monarca Felipe VI.

"Hay un plan y una estrategia de los socios y apoyos de Sánchez parara cargarse el sistema, y de paso al rey", señala en un artículo en la que carga duramente contra el actual presidente del Gobierno, contra Carmena y sus cambios en los nombres del callejero madrileño y contra el presidente de Catalunya, Quim Torrá.

El texto de Milans del Bosch señala que Felipe VI se ha quedado "solo" ante la "permanente sucesión de insultos, humillaciones y desprecios". Así mismo, llega a la conclusión de que aquellos que no confían en la monarquía ni en el sistema "odian a España".

"Nos espera un bombardeo permanente de republicanismo sectario y radical"

Por lo que se refiere a Torra, califica la decisión del presidente de Catalunya de romper relaciones con la corona como una "chulería" y una "repugnante falta de respeto.

"Nos espera un bombardeo permanente de republicanismo sectario y radical", sentencia.

"Sánchez y la guerra sucia"

A la carta de Milans del Bosch hay que añadir un artículo de opinión de Hermann Tertsch, también publicado en el ABC, en el que descarga todo su odio contra el nuevo gobierno de Sánchez que, según él, es capaz de "auspiciar intencionadamente un enfrentamiento civil entre españoles".

El opinador de ultraderecha considera, además que Sánchez y su Ejecutivo han  declarado la guerra "contra amplias capas de la sociedad española".

"Parece que Sánchez y ese núcleo de ministras tienen diseñada su guerra civil retórica y virtual", zanja.

