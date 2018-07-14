Miles de personas claman en Barcelona por la libertad de los presos del 'procés'

Miles de personas se manifiestan esta tarde en Barcelona bajo el lema "Ni prisión ni exilio, os queremos en casa" para exigir la libertad de los presos independentistas y el regreso de los políticos huidos al extranjero.
Convocada por la ANC, Òmnium Cultural y la Asociación Catalana de Derechos Civiles (ACDC), que agrupa a los familiares de los políticos presos y huidos, la manifestación ha arrancado a las 19.15 horas de la confluencia de la calle Tarragona con Diputación.
La manifestación, en la que participa el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, los consejeros del Govern y los líderes políticos de ERC, PDeCAT y CUP, está previsto que acabe frente a la antigua cárcel Modelo, donde se pronunciarán los parlamentos.
En la cabeza de la manifestación están los familiares de los presos, además de Quim Torra, Artur Mas, el vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, Roger Torrent, el vicepresidente de Òmnium, Marcel Mauri, y la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie.
Pancartas en la Modelo
Miembros de los CDR han entrado en la tarde de este sábado en la cárcel Modelo de Barcelona y han colgado carteles y pancartas en su patio interior donde se pueden leer "Libertad presos políticos" o "Somos República" y contra la represión.
Esta acción en el interior de la conocida cárcel del centro de Barcelona se ha producido minutos antes de la manifestación convocada por entidades soberanistas a pocas calles del centro penitenciario para reclamar la libertad de los presos independentistas, ahora encarcelados en centros de Catalunya.
