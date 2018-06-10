Los militantes del PP se pronunciarán el 5 julio por su candidato a suceder a Rajoy

En menos de diez días se conocerán el candidato o candidatos a presidir el Partido Popular (PP) para sustituir a Mariano Rajoy. El calendario del proceso para elegir el nuevo líder del partido conservador acordado por la Junta Directiva nacional establece que el día 20 de junio a las 14:00 horas es el plazo límite para formalizarlas propuestas de candidatura, que serán votadas por los militantes el jueves 5 de julio.
Los militantes votarán en primera vuelta a los candidatos, y luego, en el propio Congreso extraordinario, los compromisarios votarán en una segunda vuelta para elegir definitivamente al nuevo presidente del partido.
De acuerdo con el calendario fijado para el proceso de relevo de Mariano Rajoy al frente del PP, el Congreso en el que se elegirá al nuevo presidente y a la nueva dirección del partido se celebrará en Madrid los días 20 y 21 de julio.
Una vez que se hayan formalizado las precandidaturas hasta el 20 de junio, dos días más tarde, el 22, se proclamará a los candidatos oficialmente y comenzará la campaña interna, que se prolongará desde las 10:00 horas del 23 de junio hasta las 24:00 horas del día 4 de julio.
El eurodiputado Luis de Grandes presidirá la comisión organizadora del congreso extraordinario del PP.
La Junta Directiva Nacional ha ratificado también la designación de dos vicepresidentes para esta comisión: el secretario general del PP de Madrid, Juan Carlos Vera, y el secretario general del PP castellanomanchego, Vicente Tirado. El diputado autonómico y responsable de organización del PP de Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, será el secretario de la comisión, y la tesorera del partido, Carmen Navarro, ejercerá la misma función en este órgano.
La comisión la compondrán, además, diecinueve vocales: José Antonio Bermúdez de Castro, José María Rivas, Tomás Burgos, Ángel González, Ramón Moreno, Álvaro Moraga, Sergio Ramos, Marilar de Andrés, Valle Ordóñez, María Jesús Bonilla, José Luis Ortiz, María Delgado, Isabel Gil, María Aguilera, César Maicas, Alberto Durán, Francisco Galeote, Mariano Pérez-Hickman y Carmen Díaz de Bustamante. EFE
