Público
Público

Ministerio de Ciencia La investigadora Ángeles Heras será la número dos del Ministerio de Ciencia

La catedrática de Química Física de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid será el órgano superior encargado de la política de Universidades.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ángeles Heras Caballero en su etapa como directora general de Consumo - EFE

Ángeles Heras Caballero en su etapa como directora general de Consumo - EFE

La catedrática de Química Física de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Ángeles Heras Caballero es la persona elegida por Pedro Duque para hacerse cargo de la Secretaría de Estado de Universidades, Investigación, Desarrollo e Innovación, han confirmado fuentes académicas.

El titular de la cartera de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, propondrá a su candidata en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros de mañana. De acuerdo con el organigrama del Ministerio, esta Secretaría de Estado será el órgano superior encargado de la política de Universidades. Angeles María Heras Caballero, nacida en Córdoba en 1955, se doctoró en Ciencias Químicas por la Universidad de Córdoba en 1983.

En 2004, fue directora general de Consumo y Atención al Ciudadano del Ministerio de Sanidad y Consumo que dirigía Elena Salgado dentro del Gobierno socialista de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Experta en temas de Biotecnología y Farmacia y autora de más de 60 artículos científicos en revistas especializadas, es profesora titular de Química Física en las Universidades de Córdoba y la Complutense de Madrid. Heras es además fundadora de la empresa InFiQuS (Innovaciones Físicas y Químicas Sostenibles), dedicada a la búsqueda de productos con alto valor potencial para el desarrollo de ingredientes funcionales con aplicaciones en alimentación, farmacia y cosmética, a partir de subproductos.

Etiquetas