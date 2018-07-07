El Ministerio de la Presidencia asume el Instituto de la Mujer y cambia su estructura

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este sábado el diseño del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad que dirige Carmen Calvo, un departamento que asumirá ya oficialmente el Instituto de la Mujer y para la Igualdad de Oportunidades, que cambia de estructura, y la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género.
De acuerdo al Real Decreto 816/2018, de 6 de julio, Calvo tendrá así a su cargo la Secretaría de Estado de Relaciones con las Cortes, la Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad y la Subsecretaría de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes e Igualdad. También tendrá dependencia orgánica el Consejo de Administración del Patrimonio Nacional.
Además, tendrá adscritos los organismos públicos de la Agencia Estatal Boletín Oficial del Estado, el Centro de Estudios Políticos y Constitucionales, el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas y el Instituto de la Mujer y para la Igualdad de Oportunidades, que queda vinculado directamente a la Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad que dirige Soledad Murillo.
Es en esta Secretaría de Estado donde se incardinan, con rango de dirección general, la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género, cuya titular, María José Ordóñez sigue en funciones pues no se ha producido nombramiento ni cese en el departamento aún, y la Dirección General para la Igualdad de Trato y Diversidad.
En cuanto al Instituto de la Mujer, que dirige Silvia Buabent, nombrada en el último Consejo de Ministros del pasado mes de junio, el Real Decreto contempla una modificación en su estructura por la que suprime tres de las cinco subdirecciones generales con las que venía contando.
Se trata de la Subdirección General para la Igualdad de Trato y la No Discriminación, la Subdirección General para el Emprendimiento y la Promoción Profesional de las Mujeres y la Subdirección General para la Igualdad en la Empresa y la Negociación Colectiva. No obstante, consta como de nueva creación una Subdirección General para el Emprendimiento, la Igualdad en la Empresa y la Negociación Colectiva de Mujeres.
Con este nuevo diseño, la Presidencia cesa en sus competencias sobre el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, que el Ejecutivo ha incardinado en el Ministerio de Defensa, no obstante, "prestará los apoyos necesarios a este organismo público para que disponga de las coberturas que resulten precisas y adecuadas para el cumplimiento de sus objetivos en el ejercicio de las funciones previstas" en tanto se desarrolla la estructura básica del departamento que dirige Margarita Robles.
