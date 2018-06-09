La ministra Batet cree que la reforma de la Constitución es "urgente, viable y deseable"

La ministra de Política Territorial y Función Pública y secretaria de Impulso Federal del PSC, Meritxell Batet, ha considerado hoy que para "superar la crisis institucional" y, en especial, la "territorial" que vive el Estado es necesaria una reforma de la Constitución "urgente, viable y deseable".
"Es viable y estamos preparados para ella. Somos una democracia consolidada con la fortaleza suficiente para afrontar una reflexión profunda conjunta", ha defendido Batet en la inauguración de la jornada Reforma constitucional, federal y con derechos celebrada en Barcelona, en el que es su primer acto como ministra.
Ha incidido en la "necesidad de renovar el pacto territorial de España" que, ha afirmado, "está en crisis, no se le escapa a nadie y nadie lo puede negar", y ha indicado -en alusión sobre todo a Cataluña- que "el diálogo en sí mismo se ha convertido en un objetivo político de primer orden".
La ministra ha llamado a las distintas fuerzas políticas a aprovechar la Comisión de Reforma del Modelo Territorial del Congreso impulsada por los socialistas a finales del año pasado, y ha afirmado que la "salida" a la crisis catalana exige "confianza y lealtad entre gobiernos".
