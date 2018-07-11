Público
Público

Juan Carlos I La ministra de Justicia recuerda que el rey Juan Carlos "tiene aforamiento, pero no inviolabilidad"

Se ha desvelado una conversación en la que Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein reconoció al comisario José Manuel Villarejo en 2015 que el rey emérito la utilizó como testaferro para ocultar su patrimonio y sus propiedades en el extranjero.

Publicidad
Media: 3.43
Votos: 7
Corinna, junto al rey en un acto en Barcelona en 2006/ EFE

Corinna, junto al rey en un acto en Barcelona en 2006/ EFE

La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, ha señalado que el rey Juan Carlos "tiene aforamiento, pero no inviolabilidad", pero no ha entrado a valorar si debería abrirse un procedimiento.

Tras comparecer en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso, Delgado ha sido preguntada por los periodistas por la información que han publicado este miércoles El Español y OKDiario según la cual la amiga del rey Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein habría desvelado que Juan Carlos tiene cuentas en Suiza y que en ocasiones la utilizaba como testaferro para ocultar su patrimonio en el extranjero.

Sayn-Wittgenstein revela en una conversación con el comisario José Manuel Villarejo en 2015 que el rey emérito no puso a su nombre las propiedades por la relación que mantenían, sino que el motivo principal era su residencia fiscal.

A la pregunta de si debería ser enjuiciado, Delgado ha señalado que no tenía criterio sobre el tema y, ante la duda de si podría legalmente ser llevado a juicio, la ministra se ha limitado a señalar que "tiene aforamiento pero no inviolabilidad".

Etiquetas